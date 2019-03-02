WRU National Cup and league results

Welsh rugby

Saturday, March 2

WRU National Plate quarter-finals

Bonymaen 7 - 3 Cambrian Welfare

Glynneath 17 - 26 Penallta

Nelson 19 - 31 Brecon

Treorchy 27 - 12 Brynmawr

WRU National Bowl quarter-finals

Abergavenny 18 - 17 Penygraig

Bridgend Sports 35 - 13 Pontyclun

Nantgaredig 19 - 14 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Oakdale 15 - 3 Aberaeron

WRU National Championship

Cardiff Met 29 - 21 Narberth

Maesteg Quins 9 - 19 Pontypool

Newcastle Emlyn 13 - 15 Beddau

Tata Steel 15 - 12 Newbridge

Trebanos 24 - 13 Bedlinog

Ystrad Rhondda 17 - 18 Rhydyfelin

Division One East

Dowlais 13 - 5 Hartridge

Penallta P - P Pontypool United

Risca 22 - 15 Caerleon

Ynysybwl 26 - 21 Blaenavon

Division One East Central

Bridgend Athletic 45 - 9 Llantrisant

Dinas Powys 14 - 36 St Josephs

Gilfach Goch 21 - 15 Rhiwbina

Glamorgan Wanderers P - P Cambrian Welfare

Rumney 27 - 26 Porth Harlequins

Division One North

Bethesda 10 - 10 Nant Conwy

Caernarfon 18 - 25 Ruthin

Llandudno 36 - 5 Bro Ffestiniog

Mold 3 - 34 Dinbych

Pwllheli 20 - 7 Llangefni

Division One West Central

Aberavon Quins 20 - 5 Waunarlwydd

Skewen 25 - 27 Brynamman

Ystalyfera P - P Ammanford

Division One West

Crymych 10 - 0 Llanelli Wanderers

Gorseinon 12 - 24 Dunvant

Gowerton 19 - 32 Llangennech

Tenby United 22 - 31 Kidwelly

Whitland 24 - 14 Felinfoel

Yr Hendy 13 - 10 Aberystwyth

