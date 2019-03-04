Six Nations 2019: Pick your Scotland XV to play Wales

Gregor Townsend's Scotland have won just one of their opening three Six Nations matches

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

After a poor start to their Six Nations campaign, Scotland host Grand Slam-chasing Wales on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend said his team failed to deliver the performance "the navy jersey should demand" in their meek loss to France.

He has added eight players to his squad this week, including fit-again forwards Hamish Watson and WP Nel.

Who should Townsend select to halt Warren Gatland's dragon in its tracks?