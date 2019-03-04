Saracens: Premiership champions say they 'readily comply' with salary cap rules

Saracens are second in the Premiership, three points behind leaders Exeter Chiefs

Premiership champions Saracens have insisted they "readily comply" with the division's salary cap regulations.

A Daily Mail investigation revealed a number of business dealings between owner Nigel Wray and some of the club's biggest earners.

Those dealings have raised questions about whether the club are operating within the rules.

Saracens say all transactions are disclosed to the league's salary cap manager.

The club also say that they are able to spend above the £7m cap because of the high proportion - almost 60% - of home-grown players in their squad.

Premiership Rugby confirmed they will look into the latest information to determine if Saracens are in breach of regulations.

"Premiership Rugby has a duty to all clubs to deliver the system in a transparent, objective and non-discriminatory manner," added a league spokesperson.