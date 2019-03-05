Six Nations: France name unchanged side for match against Ireland

Scrumhalf Dupont, 22, retains his place for France's fourth Six Nations match

Six Nations: Ireland v France Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 10 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary online.

France head coach Jacques Brunel has named an unchanged side for Sunday's Six Nations match against holders Ireland in Dublin.

Brunel has selected the same starting team and replacements from their win at home to Scotland in their previous outing.

The French beat the Scots 27-10 after losing their opener to Wales and suffering a heavy defeat by England.

After losing at home to England, the Irish have won in Scotland and Italy.

Brunel keeps faith in young half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack after they put in a promising performance in the win over Scotland, and the pair will be put to test again at the Aviva Stadium.

"The context will be different and I hope our pack will put the half-backs in good conditions," Brunel said.

Ntamack made his Test debut for France in the Six Nations opener against Wales

With Ireland expected to use Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray's kicking game to unsettle the French, 23-year-old Thomas Ramos will again start at full-back.

France, who lost 24-19 to Wales in their opener, paid a heavy price for fielding winger Yoann Huget at full-back.

They also played centres on the wings in a 44-8 thrashing by England, when they were bombarded by their rivals' offensive kicks.

"We work on this every week," said Brunel. "The Irish know how to put you under pressure with high kicks, notably with Murray, and we worked on this specifically."

He added: "We will have to make smart choices. They have a very efficient defence and they are very good in the rucks.

"We need to be more consistent and be able to reproduce what we did against Scotland."

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt will name his side for Sunday's match on Friday.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Bastareaud, Fickou; Huget, Ntamack; Dupont, Poirot; Guirado (c), Bamba, Vahaamahina, Lambey, Lauret, Iturria, Picamoles.

Replacements: Chat, Falgoux, Aldegheri, Willemse, Alldritt, Serin, Belleau, Medard.