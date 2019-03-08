Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs

Worcester full-back Chris Pennell will become the first man to play 150 Premiership games for the club when he starts against Exeter

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Stadium Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester make two changes for the visit of Premiership leaders Exeter as Niall Annett replaces injured Jack Singleton at hooker.

Callum Black starts at loose-head, but Marco Mama is fit despite a head injury suffered against Newcastle last week.

Exeter also make two changes to the side that won at Sale.

Jack Maunder replaces Nic White at scrum-half and Tom O'Flaherty comes in for Alex Cuthbert on the wing after the Welshman suffered a knock.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"I think this weekend will end up being a bigger challenge than last weekend for us.

"I know that sounds a bit strange having gone away to Sale with their league position, current form, and how well they've been doing at home would seem on paper a tougher challenge.

"But now that we've won that one and we're going to a bit of a wounded animal who have suddenly been dragged right back down into the relegation battle, I think the mental challenge of how we get there and how hard we're prepared to work and how tough we're prepared to be is going to be quite interesting for us.

"Our mindset going up there, in deciding to be tough and work hard, is probably going to be the deciding factor for us."

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Mills (capt), Howe; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Fatialofa, Hill, Lewis, Mama

Replacements: Miller, Waller, Milasinovich, Phillips, Cox, Heaney, Lance, Lawrence

Exeter: Cordero; O'Flaherty, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn; Steenson, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Holmes, Dennis, Hill, Ewers, Armand, Kvesic

Replacements: Taione, Keast, Williams, Lees, Lonsdale, White, Simmonds, Hill

