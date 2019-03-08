Premiership: Harlequins v Gloucester

Gloucester's exciting young winger Ollie Thorley starts, having spent time with the England squad this week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 10 March Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Third-placed Harlequins bring in Dave Lewis at scrum-half as head coach Paul Gustard makes three changes for the visit of Gloucester, who are fourth.

Jack Clifford returns at flanker, while Francis Saili starts at inside centre in place of Ben Tapuai.

Gloucester stick with the same XV that narrowly lost at Bristol last week.

Ollie Thorley starts after training with England, but Jake Polledri's place on the bench is taken by Lewis Ludlow after his call-up by Italy.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Saili, Chisholm; Lang, Lewis; Boyce, Elia, Collier, Symons, Horwill (co-capt), Clifford, Robshaw (co-capt), Dombrandt

Replacements: Ward, Marler, Swainston, Merrick, Chisholm, Saunders, Smith, Alofa

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hanson, Balmain, Slater, Mostert, Ackermann, Kriel, Morgan

Replacements: Marais, Traynor, Denman, Clarke, Ludlow, Braley, Williams, Banahan

