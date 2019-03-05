Women's Six Nations: Wales make two changes for Scotland

Wales full-back Lauren Smyth plays for Ospreys

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Scotstoun, Glasgow Date: Friday, 8 March Kick-off: 19:40 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Alba and S4C.

Wales have made two changes for Friday's Women's Six Nations game against Scotland.

Lauren Smyth is chosen as full-back while Lleucu George is at inside centre having started in the back row against Hong Kong at the 2017 World Cup.

In the pack, Beth Lewis and Alex Callender switch flanks while Manon Johnes returns to the matchday squad.

Rowland Phillips' side are seeking their first win after defeats by France and England and a draw in Italy.

"We've been able to take positives from all three games so far in the tournament, despite some disappointing results," head coach Phillips said.

"Now we need to build on our strengths and make further progress in other areas to produce an improved performance all round against Scotland.

"We have confidence in our processes, we know we have the talent in our squad and if we show what we are capable of, the results will come."

Wales: Lauren Smyth (Ospreys); Jasmine Joyce (Scarlets), Hannah Jones (Scarlets), Lleucu George (Scarlets), Jess Kavanagh (RGC); Robyn Wilkins (Blues), Keira Bevan (Ospreys); Caryl Thomas (Dragons), Carys Phillips (capt, Ospreys), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Gwen Crabb (Ospreys), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Alex Callender (Scarlets), Bethan Lewis (Dragons) Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys)

Replacements: Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Cara Hope (Ospreys), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Manon Johnes (Cardiff Blues), Ffion Lewis (Scarlets), Lisa Neumann (RGC); Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears)