Welsh regions merger plan players' biggest challenge, says Ken Owens

Adam Beard of Ospreys (left) and Scarlet Ken Owen together for Wales. Their regions could merge under potential reforms to Welsh rugby

Wales and Scarlets hooker Ken Owens says he is "deeply concerned" about plans to reorganise regional rugby.

As part of "Project Reset", the Ospreys and the Scarlets are expected to merge, with a new region in the north of the country.

But players have been left in limbo, with no security over their futures.

"This is the most challenging situation that I or arguably any player has faced during our careers," said Owens, chairman of the Welsh players' union.

"I am deeply concerned about the situation that the players across the four regions face."

In a statement released by the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA), the British and Irish Lion added: "It's also clear players need to be represented ... because they can and must be part of the solution. Without them there is no Welsh Rugby."

WRPA chief executive Andries Pretorius said uncertainty could lead to a swathe of players being lost to Welsh rugby.

"It would also be terrible for players, fans and our sport to lose Welsh talent to clubs in England or France who are offering the security players need in their short playing careers," said the former Wales centre.

"We can only hope that Project Reset will enhance our game in Wales, but it has thrown up far more questions than it has answered so far and could the timing of all this be any worse?"

Welsh rugby's newly-formed Professional Rugby Board (PRB) will discuss the proposals on Tuesday as part of their plan to make the most radical change to regional rugby in Wales since 2003.

A merger could be confirmed as early as Sunday, 10 March with the new region potentially playing in the Pro14 in the 2019-10 season.