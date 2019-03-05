Six Nations: Wales recall Adam Beard to face Scotland

Wales locks Adam Beard, Jake Ball and Alun Wyn Jones could all play for a merged Scarlets-Ospreys team from 2019-20

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Grand-Slam chasing Wales have recalled Ospreys lock Adam Beard in the only change to their starting team to face Scotland in the Six Nations.

The change for Saturday's game was enforced by the ankle injury suffered by try-scorer Cory Hill of Dragons as they beat England in the last match.

Scarlets' Jake Ball takes over on the bench from Beard in the only other alteration to the matchday squad.

Gareth Anscombe continues at fly-half with Dan Biggar again on the bench.

Blues' Anscombe will win his 25th Wales cap with half-back partner Gareth Davies making a 40th Wales appearance.

A win against Scotland at Murrayfield would give Wales the chance to go for the Grand Slam a week later when they host Ireland in Cardiff.

The Wales team selection was announced two days ahead of schedule and amid a furore over plans to merge Ospreys and Scarlets and launch a new team in north Wales for next season.

That proposal affects 13 of the players who coach Warren Gatland hopes can maintain their concentration on playing instead of off-field developments.

Wales team to face Scotland: Williams (Saracens), North (Scarlets), J Davies (Scarlets), Parkes (Scarlets), Adams (Worcester); Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Davies (Scarlets); Evans (Scarlets), Owens (Scarlets), Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Beard (Ospreys), Jones (Ospreys, capt), Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Tipuric (Ospreys), Moriarty (Dragons).

Replacements: Dee (Dragons), Smith (Ospreys), Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Ball (Scarlets), Wainwright (Dragons), Davies (Ospreys), Biggar (Northampton), Watkin (Ospreys).

