Six Nations: Maro Itoje and Jack Nowell England injury concerns ahead of Italy match

Six Nations: England v Italy Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Lock Maro Itoje and wing Jack Nowell are fitness doubts for England's Six Nations game against Italy at Twickenham on Saturday.

Itoje limped out of training on Tuesday after damaging the same knee which kept him out of England's last two matches.

Nowell suffered a stinger to his shoulder in the 21-13 defeat by Wales.

Head coach Eddie Jones has named lock Charlie Ewels and uncapped wing Ollie Thorley as cover in a 27-man squad ahead of the meeting with the Azzurri.

Flanker Chris Robshaw and centre Jonathan Joseph, who both returned to the fold earlier this week, have been released back to their clubs while prop Dan Cole is preferred to Harry Williams.

Worcester centre Ben Te'o is in line for a return to the matchday squad, which is named on Thursday morning.

Te'o has yet to feature this championship after picking up an injury in England's training camp in Portugal the end of January.

"I'm fully fit, firing, and ready to go," Te'o told BBC Sport.

"I've done a lot of training. It will be nice to be out there."

Scrum-half Dan Robson is thought to be in line for his first Test start.

The Wasps pivot made his England debut against France, but was an unused replacement against both Ireland and Wales.

Robson says he will not try and force things if he gets the nod to face the Italians.

"It's about not trying too hard. I've just got to go out there and do what I have been doing," he told BBC Sport.

"My form has got me into this position, and I've got to back myself with that, and have the confidence that that is good enough.

"It's about going out there and playing my game, really enjoying it, and taking it all in."