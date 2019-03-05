Scotland v Wales: Tommy Seymour says 'choice words' exchanged

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2019: France put four tries past Scotland to secure bonus-point win

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Scotland's players have exchanged "choice words" in the past couple of weeks after consecutive Six Nations losses, says winger Tommy Seymour.

Gregor Townsend's men came in for fierce criticism in the wake of a timid display against France in Paris, following a home defeat by Ireland.

On Saturday, the Scots host Wales and Seymour says he and his team-mates want a win to "put us in a better light".

"We've got a lot of things we want to just put right," he said.

"If we can get two wins it puts us in a better light and does wonders for Scotland. That's our main concern."

After a period of steady progression since the last World Cup, some are now questioning whether this Scotland team's momentum has stalled following the disappointing nature of the two defeats.

Seymour admits he has had to reassess where the current side are in the world order, but does not believe all the good work of the past few years should be dismissed so quickly.

"Taking two losses in a row is disappointing, especially considering where we felt we were," said the Glasgow Warriors wing.

"We're constantly evaluating ourselves, where we are and where we would like to be in the future. We've obviously made strides in the last few years but we've got to keep in improving.

"We've not had to take everything we've done in the last few years and strip it right back. We've just had to look at a few things we've got wrong."

Wales are hunting a Grand Slam and their coach Warren Gatland is looking to extend his unbeaten run of 10 matches against the Scots since 2008.

Seymour was selected by Gatland for the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, and rates the Kiwi coach highly.

"It was really interesting to get to work underneath him," he said. "He obviously has things that he does incredibly well and can get across to his players.

"You don't go unbeaten in 12 in the international arena without being a superb side. They'll obviously have a record they're now protecting and sights on bigger things in this tournament."