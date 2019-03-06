Six Nations quiz: Rank these stats from the first three rounds

Wales' Gareth Davies, Scotland's Blair Kinghorn, England's Billy Vunipola and Ireland's Rory Best

Six Nations: Round Four Date: Saturday, 9 March - Sunday, 10 March Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus text commentary online.

With 3,363 successful tackles made, 179 line-outs won and 389 points scored, the stats show it's been an entertaining Six Nations so far.

After three rounds, Wales have the most important number next to their name - 12 points, a tally that sees them top the table.

But how do the teams rank if we look at some of the other stats?

Have a go at our quiz and see if you can work out the correct order.

Stats from the official Six Nations website.