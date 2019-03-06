Wales U20s recall Price for Six Nations game against Scotland

Jac Price is one of four Scarlets in Wales U20s' starting XV to face Scotland

Under-20s Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Meggetland Sports Complex, Edinburgh Date: Fri, 8 March Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Score updates on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website & app

Scarlets lock Jac Price has been recalled after suspension for Wales Under-20s' Six Nations game against Scotland in Edinburgh on Friday.

Price missed their wins against Italy and England.

Tomi Lewis' injury allows Gloucester's Alex Morgan to come in on the wing and there are first starts for Scarlets prop Kemsley Mathias and Llanelli flanker Ellis Thomas.

Wales sit third in the table, five points behind unbeaten leaders Ireland.

Winless Scotland are bottom of the table while France are a point ahead of Wales with only Ireland still in with a chance of the Grand Slam.

Also on Friday Ireland host France in a crunch encounter while fourth-placed England are at home to Italy, who are fifth.

Wales U20s: Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues); Alex Morgan (Gloucester), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Dewi Cross (Ospreys); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons); Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys, capt), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Blues), Jac Price (Scarlets), Ellis Thomas (Llanelli), Jac Morgan (Aberavon/Scarlets), Iestyn Rees (Scarlets).

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Tom Devine (Dragons), Nick English (Bristol Bears), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Ioan Rhys Davies (Cardiff Blues), Harri Morgan (Ospreys), Sam Costelow (Leicester Tigers), Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (Ospreys).