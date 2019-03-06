Six Nations 2019: Ireland drop Cronin for France game as Herring returns to squad

Hooker Sean Cronin has been omitted from Ireland's 37-man squad for Sunday's Six Nations game against France in Dublin.

Cronin has paid the price for Ireland's line-out troubles in the unimpressive win over Italy as Ulster's Rob Herring replaces him in the extended squad.

As expected, Robbie Henshaw is left out after not recovering from a dead leg.

Joey Carbery does return after a hamstring problem with Kieron Marmion also back after an ankle problem.

Carbery is among four fly-halves included in the training panel with Ross Byrne and Jack Carty also battling to be Johnny Sexton's understudy against the French.

Scrum-half Marmion replaces his Connacht team-mate Caolan Blade while captain Rory Best, Cian Healy, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, CJ Stander and Garry Ringrose are all included in the squad after missing the win in Rome.

With Best rested in Rome, Cronin, 32, made his first ever Six Nations start in the Eternal City as he earned his 68th cap in an international career where he has predominantly used as an impact replacement.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will name his match day squad on Friday.

Ireland squad

Forwards: Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Ultan Dillane, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Jack McGrath, Jordi Murphy, Sean O'Brien, Peter O'Mahony, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier

Backs: Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Andrew Conway, John Cooney, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Tom Farrell, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Kieran Marmion, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale