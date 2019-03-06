Henry Trinder: Gloucester centre out for the season with Achilles injury

Henry Trinder came through Gloucester's academy and has scored 225 points for the club

Gloucester centre Henry Trinder will miss the rest of the season after tearing an Achilles tendon in training on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has scored one try in 17 appearances this season.

"He is going to have an operation and it is going to be quite a lengthy injury," head coach Johan Ackermann told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"I feel really sorry for Henry but hopefully everything will go well with his recovery."

The South African added: "He didn't play the last couple of weeks because of niggles he had in his body - a sore wrist and a sore shoulder.

"Early in the season he struggled with his Achilles on both sides and we managed him and got him through some games.

"The ironic thing is, with the rest days we had with a week off, he actually said he felt the best he had ever felt on his Achilles on Monday.

"Then he went and did a simple step and tore it."