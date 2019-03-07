Six Nations 2019: Wales focus is beating Scotland, says Jonathan Davies

Jonathan Davies made his Wales debut at outside centre against Canada in May 2009

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary online.

Wales centre Jonathan Davies says the players have put a week of "distractions" behind them and are focused on playing Scotland.

Scarlets and Ospreys players in the Wales squad have been training against the backdrop of a bitter row over the on-off merger between the two regions.

Both regions now say a deal is "off the table" as unbeaten Wales continue their bid for a Six Nations Grand Slam.

"It's been a bit of a distraction at the start of the week," said Davies.

"But we've come in today with a focus of continuing our prep ready for Scotland, getting on that plane and progressing in the tournament like we have been."

Wales travel to Edinburgh having won their first three games, against France, Italy and England.

The regional rugby row has been rumbling on all week, with players meeting Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips over the controversial proposed reorganisation of the domestic game.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland said captain Alun Wyn Jones had spoken to the players after that meeting and told them to focus on their Six Nations ambitions.

"Alun is an excellent captain and he always gets the best out of his teams," said Davies.

"We have to put away all those politics and focus on the job in hand.

"Whether some boys need that for motivation I'm not sure, but I guarantee you this Welsh team is going up there focused on getting the result on Saturday.

"Players are looking forward to a big Test match on the weekend. That's what we love doing, that's what we're here to do."

Greig Laidlaw has played 68 times for Scotland, but Gregor Townsend has named him on the bench for the Wales tie

Avenging Murrayfield defeat

Scotland have made four changes from their defeat by France, with captain Greig Laidlaw dropped to the bench in favour of Ali Price, while Racing 92 stand-off Finn Russell returns after a head injury.

Davies says Wales still recall the defeat against Scotland at Murrayfield in 2017 as Gregor Townsend's side look to bounce back from losses against Ireland and France.

"Two years ago we were well beaten there, so we can't take them lightly," he said.

"They'll be hurting from what happened out in France so they'll be looking to start well and get the crowd behind them and make sure they put us under pressure.

"Finn Russell is a big part of their game and they'll probably look to play with a lot of tempo. Maybe a bit more high risk.

"They've got nothing to lose and we've got to be aware of all their threats and don't switch off."

