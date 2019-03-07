England v Italy: Joe Cokanasiga will make his first Six Nations start as Eddie Jones makes five changes

Cokanasiga made his international debut in the autumn

Six Nations: England v Italy Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary online.

Joe Cokanasiga will make his first Six Nations start as England boss Eddie Jones makes five changes for Saturday's Test with Italy at Twickenham.

He replaces Jack Nowell, who has a shoulder injury, on the right wing.

Elsewhere Ben Te'o partners Manu Tuilagi in the midfield, while up front there are starts for Ellis Genge, Joe Launchbury and Brad Shields.

"Players have come back into camp re-energised and refocused for what is an important game for us," said Jones.

Cokanasiga, 21, made his debut in the autumn, scoring tries against Japan and Australia.

He came off the bench at the end of England's defeat by Wales last time out, but has yet to start a championship match.

Meanwhile Jones has opted to combine Te'o and Tuilagi together for the first time from the start of a Test.

"He's a strong runner and that's one of my strengths as well," Te'o said. "Whoever they put me with we can figure it out."

With Maro Itoje struggling with a knee problem, lock Launchbury starts alongside George Kruis, with Nathan Hughes providing bench cover.

Jones has resisted the temptation to start Dan Robson against the Azzurri, with Ben Youngs and Owen Farrell continuing at half-back.

"Italy is a bit of an unknown quantity but when Conor allows them to play rugby they play well," Jones added.

"They have played terrific games in the Six Nations. They are fitter, physically stay in the contest a lot longer and they are quite unpredictable in the way they attack.

"We expect Italy to throw the ball around a bit so we are going to have to defend very well against their unpredictability and when we have got the ball, we have to use it wisely."

"We are looking forward to getting back to Twickenham. We haven't played there since the France game so it will be nice to play in front of our home crowd."

England team to face Italy: Daly, Cokanasiga, Tuilagi, Te'o, May, Farrell, Youngs; Genge, George, Sinckler, Launchbury, Kruis, Shields, Curry, Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Cole, Hughes, Wilson, Robson, Ford, Slade.