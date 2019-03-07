RFU considering scrapping England Sevens for GB team

England won a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

The Rugby Football Union is considering scrapping the England Sevens team in favour of a Great Britain side because of its financial problems.

The RFU is in the midst of cost-cutting because of lower than expected revenues, resulting in more than 60 staff being made redundant in 2018.

One solution is to combine with Wales and Scotland to form a GB side on a permanent basis, as per the Olympics.

"The sevens programme is one option we are looking at," a spokeswoman said.

"Moving to a Team GB model makes sense given that sevens is an Olympic sport."

Any change would affect the men's and women's teams.

"We have been very clear for some time that we need to cut costs in 2019-2020 as our revenues have not risen in line with our original forecasts," the spokeswoman added.

"There are a broad range of options under discussion across the professional game, the community game, and our general overheads.

"Any budget cuts in 2019-2020 come after years of record investment in the professional and community game."