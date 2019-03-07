Gloucester: Ruan Ackermann, Jake Polledri & Val Rapava-Ruskin sign new deals

From the section

All three forwards initially joined Gloucester in 2017

Ruan Ackermann, Jake Polledri and Val Rapava-Ruskin have signed new contracts with Premiership side Gloucester.

Gloucester have not disclosed the length of the deals that back rows Ackermann and Polledri, both 23, and prop Rapava Ruskin, 26, have signed.

Ackermann is the son of Gloucester head coach Johan and has played for South Africa's 'A' side.

Bristol-born Polledri has won four caps for Italy, while Rapava-Ruskin has played for Georgia Under-19s.