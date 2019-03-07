Women's Six Nations: Breen handed debut as Griggs makes five Ireland changes

Enya Breen replaces injured Michelle Claffey at centre

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v France Venue: Donnybrook, Dublin Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Enya Breen will her debut for Ireland against France in Saturday's Women's Six Nations game as the side shows five changes from the defeat by Italy.

Munster player Breen replaces injured Michelle Claffey at centre.

There are two front row changes as hooker Deirbhile Nic A Bhraid and Fiona Reidy take over from Emma Hooban and Leah Lyons.

Juliet Short returns at in place of Aoife McDermott with Ulster back row Claire McLaughlin in for Anna Caplice.

With McLaughlin named at number eight, captain Ciara Griffin switches to flanker.

Coach Adam Griggs says the Irish have put in a lot of work on the training field since the narrow 29-27 defeat by the Italians.

"We need to be clinical when we get into good areas of the field and put teams under pressure with our physicality and strong defence to make teams work harder for their points," said the Ireland coach.

However, Griggs accepts that his team will face a tough test against the defending Six Nations champions.

"They are the current champions for a reason and are coming here on the back of two good wins [from three games].

"But we know if we can get our detail right we can put them under pressure and make them have to re think the way they approach this game."

After a thumping opening 52-3 win over Wales, the holders were beaten 41-26 by Grand Slam chasing England but the French regrouped to defeat Scotland 41-10 last time out which left them third in the table.

Ireland lie fourth after following their 51-7 home hammering by England with a 22-5 away win in Scotland prior to the Italy defeat.

Ireland: Delany; Considine, Breen, Naoupu, Miller; Fowley, Dane; Feely, Nic A Bhraid, Reidy, Fryday, Short, Griffin (capt), Molloy, McLaughlin.

Replacements: Hooban, Peat, Djougang, Caplice, Boles, Cronin, Murphy, Williams.