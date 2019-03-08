Premiership: Weekend team news & reports

Saracens winger Alex Lewington will be hoping to add to his tally of seven tries when they face Bath

Saracens have the chance to move to the top of the Premiership when they travel to face Bath on Friday night, with leaders Exeter away at Worcester on Saturday.

At the other end of the table, Newcastle will hope to further narrow the gap at the bottom of the table; last time out they beat second-bottom Worcester to move to within five points of their opponents. The Falcons are at mid-table Wasps on Saturday.

The one game on Sunday pitches third-placed Harlequins against Gloucester, the team directly below them in the table.

Friday, 8 March

Bath v Saracens (19:45 GMT)

Sale v Leicester Tigers (20:00)

Saturday, 9 March

Wasps v Newcastle Falcons (14:00)

Northampton Saints v Bristol (14:45)

Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs (15:00)

Sunday, 10 March

Harlequins v Gloucester (13:00)