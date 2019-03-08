Charlie Mulchrone: Harlequins scrum-half out for the rest of the season

Charlie Mulchrone joined Harlequins from Worcester Warriors ahead of the 2016-17 season

Harlequins scrum-half Charlie Mulchrone will miss the remainder of the season through concussion.

The 29-year-old was withdrawn in the 31-29 win at Bath last weekend and will continue his recovery over the next three months.

Mulchrone's absence will be covered by the arrival of Luke Baldwin on loan from Worcester Warriors.

"We will miss his on-field presence and leadership," head of rugby Paul Gustard said of the playmaker's absence.

"Charlie gives our group so much more than just his rugby talents. We will utilise his skills and personality in other capacities as we look to build on recent momentum."