Women's Six Nations: Scotland 15-17 Wales

Welsh players celebrate Siwan Lillicrap's last-minute try

Women's Six Nations Scotland (10) 15 Tries: Konkel, Bonar, Rollie Wales (10) 17 Tries: Lewis, Lillicrap Con: Wilkins, George Pen: Wilkins

Wales scored a converted try with the last play of the game to leave Scotland without a Women's Six Nations win.

Scotland had led through Jade Konkel seventh-minute try, but a penalty, then a try, by Bethan Lewis put the visitors ahead.

Sarah Bonner crossed from a line out to level and Chloe Rollie put the Scots ahead with five minutes left.

However, Lleucu George successfully converted Siwan Lillicrap's try to give Wales their first win of the campaign.

Scotland are left bottom of the table ahead of their final match of the campaign away to England next Saturday.