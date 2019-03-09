England beat Italy 55-0 to maintain Six Nations Grand Slam title hopes

Winger Jess Breach scored a try in each half and now has 18 tries in six internationals

Women's Six Nations: England v Italy England: (21) 55 Tries: Breach 2, Davies, Packer 2, Bern, Cornborough, Scott, Fleetwood Cons: Harrison, Mclean 4 Italy: (0) 0

England scored nine tries to all but reclaim the Six Nations title with a crushing win over Italy in Exeter.

Italy frustrated England before Jess Breach, Lark Davies and Marlie Packer all scored first-half tries.

England shone after the break as Sarah Bern, Packer, Vickii Cornborough, Breach, Abbie Scott and Vicky Fleetwood all crossed in front of a record crowd.

The unbeaten Red Roses will win the Grand Slam if they beat bottom side Scotland at Twickenham next weekend.

But they will take the title with a game to spare if reigning champions France fail to win in Ireland on Saturday evening.

In front of 10,545 fans - a record for a non-World Cup home game - the hosts England made uncharacteristic errors as they bossed the first half. Leanne Riley went over after her charge-down of a fifth-minute Italian kick, but her try was chalked off for an offside in the build-up.

They did go over soon after as Breach dived into the right corner, but should have been pegged back when Beatrice Rigoni somehow managed to pass forward to Aura Muzzo when the pair were two on one in the England 22.

It was not until the closing minutes of the half that England struck again as hooker Davies went over from a driving maul and flanker Packer forced her way in from close range after a quick tap penalty.

England were a different side after the break as Bern went over a minute after the restart from a 20m lineout break, Packer got her second after good work by Sarah Hunter and Cornborough was forced over as England's forwards dominated.

Simon Middleton's side were also much more fluid and accurate with ball in hand - Breach's second try typifying that as she rounded off a great move to score her 17th try in just six England caps.

The Red Roses capped off the win when Scott and Fleetwood went over in the final minutes as England laid siege to the Italian line.

Few will bet against England completing the Grand Slam in Scotland next week - the Scots have not won a Six Nations game since 2010 and have scored just four tries in their 2019 campaign.

Hooker Lark Davies managed to ground the ball for England's second try

Line-ups

England: McKenna; Breach, Scarratt, Harrison, Smith; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, O'Donnell, A Scott, Beckett, Packer, Hunter (c).

Replacements: Fleetwood, Botterman, S Brown, Cleall, J Brown, Hunt, Burford, E Scott.

Italy: Furla; Muzzo, Sillari, Busato, Stefan; Rigoni, Barattin; Giacomoli, Gai, Ruzza, Duca, Arrighetti, Franco, Giordano.

Replacements: Cammarano, Turani, Tounesi, Fedrighi, Sberna, Sgorbini, Magatti, Sarasso.

Attendance: 10,545