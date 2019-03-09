Women's Six Nations: Wales 'put pride' in jersey - Rowland Phillips

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales score last-second try to snatch win

Head coach Rowland Phillips says Wales' last-kick win over Scotland in the Women's Six Nations will give his young side much-needed confidence.

Wales won 17-15 in Glasgow despite failing to take advantage of a howling wind in the first half.

The victory was their first in this season's Championship after defeats to France and England and a draw in Italy.

"They really put the pride in that jersey and worked hard for the result," said Phillips.

"10-all at half-time was always going to be a tough second half, but we came out, played some smart rugby and created more opportunities.

"The result was ground out, nothing spectacular, but under the conditions a good result," reflected Phillips.

Siwan Lillicrap scored Wales' 80th minute try, converted by Lleucu George.

George, 19, was taking her first kick at the goal of the game on her first Six Nations start, and despite being close to the posts, she had to blast the ball into the strong wind.

"I watched her play for Cardiff Met kicking conversions from all over the pitch and I had a good feeling, she was fantastic," said Phillips.

Prop Amy Evans was player of the match for her tireless work carrying the ball on top of a dominant scrum display.

"We don't like to make life easy for ourselves, it was tighter than we would have liked but our belief in that team to come back and score in those dying minutes showed the heart and desire in the group," said Evans.

"This kind of game is my bag, just get your head down and carry hard. I just had to do the dog work I'm good at, so I enjoyed it!"

Wales now host Ireland in their final game at Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday, 17 March and aiming for a second win of the campaign.

"The win is so important to get that confidence for us because these are young girls and it's a big step up for a lot of them, so it gives us a good week to build into Ireland," Phillips added.