Six Nations 2019: Skipper Guirado says France won't target Sexton in Dublin game

Johnny Sexton's remarkable injury-time drop-goal earned Ireland a dramatic win over France in Paris last year

Captain Guilhelm Guirado insists France will not target Johnny Sexton in Sunday's Six Nations game in Dublin.

The World Player of the Year has been on the receiving end of some physical treatment during this year's tournament as Ireland have misfired.

But hooker Guirado says the French must do a lot more than merely aiming to disrupt fly-half Sexton.

"Johnny is very important for their organisation but there are a lot of very good players around him," he said.

"So we have to focus to work as a team first and not just focus on one player."

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has conceded his side use Sexton - with the playmaker's tacit approval - as bait in special moves that draw holes in defences, and Guirado says France must not fall for that ruse.

Guirado and all the France players know all about Sexton's talents after his stunning injury-time drop-goal from 45 metres clinched a dramatic victory in Paris last year as Ireland eventually went all the way to only the country's third Grand Slam.

Two weeks ago, Toulouse half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack spearheaded France's return to form in their 27-10 home victory over Scotland.

Toulon hooker Guirado hailed Dupont and Ntamack for transferring their club form to the Test arena, but also called on France's collective to keep their young playmakers on track.

"They are learning very quickly and they are leading the game but it's obviously all the players around them that have to help them."