England 57-14 Italy: Eight-try England keep title hopes alive

England remain in the Six Nations title race after securing a bonus-point 57-14 victory over Italy at Twickenham.

The hosts took an early lead through Jamie George although Italy drew level when Tomasso Allan crossed out wide.

But tries from Jonny May, Brad Shields and Manu Tuilagi saw England lead 31-7 and claim the bonus point by half-time.

Tuilagi added a second after the break before two tries from George Kruis and one from Dan Robson completed the rout, while Luca Morisi scored a consolation.

It means England will go into the final weekend with a shot at winning the Six Nations Championship, although they will need Grand Slam-chasing Wales to lose to Ireland in Cardiff before beating Scotland to pull it off.

For Italy it was another chastening afternoon, their 25th defeat to England in 25 meetings, their hunt for a win in this tournament now stretching back four years.