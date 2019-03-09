Women's Six Nations: France notch seven tries in 47-17 win over Ireland in Dublin

Ireland and France served up a wonderfully entertaining game at Donnybrook

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v France Ireland (12) 17 Tries: Griffin, Molloy, Naoupu Cons: Fowley France (28) 47 Tries: Thomas, Jason, Arricastre, Boujard, R Menager, Forlani, M Menager Cons: Tremouliere 6

France moved into second place in the Women's Six Nations table as they overcame Ireland 47-17 at Donnybrook.

Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy notched early Irish tries in response to scores from Caroline Thomas and Ian Jason.

But Lise Arricastre and Caroline Boujard added further France tries to leave them 28-12 up at half-time.

Romane Menager scored France's fifth try but was sent off before Sene Naoupu's Irish reply as Audrey Forlani and Marine Menager added late scores.

Menager was red carded after being adjudged to have led dangerously with a forearm as she attempted to break through a tackle from Griffin.

However, the game ended on a better note for the Menager family as her sister scored France's seventh try.

France's third win in this season's competition leaves them four points behind Grand Slam chasing England with one round to go while Ireland remain fourth in the table after suffering a third defeat.

France produce some superb running rugby

Last year's Grand Slam winners produced a stunning display of running rugby which included some marvellous off-loading as wing and player of the match Boujard was especially impressive.

The opening France score came in the third minute with Ireland lock Nichola Fryday already in the sin-bin for a try-saving infringement as hooker Thomas finished off the resultant line-out maul.

Jessy Tremouliere added the first of her six successive conversions which was only one aspect of another accomplished display by the 2018 World Player of the Year.

To their credit, the Irish, fired up by a vocal home crowd, quickly responded as Griffin barged her way over after Alison Miller had gone close moments earlier.

But France's second score came in the 14th minute as outstanding wing Boujard pounced on a misdirected box-kick by Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane to produce a stunning break before an exquisite off-load for other wing Jason to score.

France number eight Romane Menager was red carded for leading with her left arm as she attempted to get past Ireland's Ciara Griffin

Once again, Ireland replied quickly with Molloy finishing off a series of pick and goes with a close-range finish in the 19th minute.

However, the match got away from Ireland in the seven minutes before half-time as prop Arricastre's scored after brushing past Naoupu and Boujard then notched a try of her own after a turnover in the French half had allowed Yanna Rivoalen to kick in behind the home defence.

Leading 28-12 at the break, Menager added France's fifth try on 46 minutes after Yolaine Yengo ripped the ball from Lauren Delany as she attempted a run on the edge of the Irish 22.

Ireland briefly exploited Menager's red card as Naoupu scored in the right corner but France finished the game well on top as Forlani and replacement Marine Menager added late tries.

France's faint hopes of retaining the title now rest on an unlikely Scotland win over England next Saturday with the French away to Italy on Sunday and Wales hosting Ireland on the same afternoon.

Ireland: Delany; Considine, Breen, Naoupu, Miller; Fowley, Dane; Feely, Nic A Bhraid, Reidy, McDermott, Fryday, Griffin (capt), Molloy, McLaughlin.

Replacements: Hooban, Peat, Djougang, Caplice, Boles, Cronin, Murphy, Parsons.

France: Tremouliere; Boujard, Yengo, Venier, Jason; Bourdon, Rivoalen; Arricastre, Thomas, Joyeax, Ferer, Forlani, Hermet, Diallo, R Menager.

Replacements: Touye, Traore, Pelle, Bobo, Lecat, Coudert, Imart, M Menager