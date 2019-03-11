Six Nations 2019: Wales can step up 'another level' - George North

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales beat Scotland 18-11 to edge closer to the Grand Slam title

Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wing George North says Wales can step up "another level" when they bid for the Grand Slam against Ireland.

Wales survived a second-half fright against Scotland to secure their 13th consecutive win.

Victory over reigning Six Nations champions Ireland would see Warren Gatland become the first coach to win three Grand Slams.

"I think ever since the autumn series we've been a yard off the pace where we left off there," North said.

"We've shown glimpses of it but we haven't really hit our straps yet as such. For us we know there's another level there.

"We've just got to make sure we are on one page consistently, get a good week's prepping without any rubbish flying around the place and focus on Saturday."

Media playback is not supported on this device Alun Wyn Jones: Shaun Edwards earned his wage this week

North's reference to "rubbish flying about" was acknowledgment of the turbulent off the field problems surrounding Welsh domestic rugby.

Rival regions Scarlets, North's present club, and his former employers Ospreys were expected to merge but that proposal is "off the table."

"It's been an interesting week," North added.

"Tuesday [when details of the proposed merger emerged] was a real eye-opener for us. We were nowhere near where we wanted [to be] to train on Tuesday.

"It's been a difficult week for everyone involved but from our point of view it was all focus on [the game] and we got the result that we needed.

"The more we can succeed on the pitch as a country will hopefully we'll sort our stuff outside of it."