Six Nations: Head coach Schmidt content as Ireland find 'rhythm' in France win

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt was pleased to see his side return to form during their 26-14 win over France.

The hosts produced their most convincing performance in this year's Six Nations and still have an outside chance of retaining the championship.

"I think it's taken a while but there was a bit of our rhythm back today," said Schmidt.

"I don't think I have ever seen, in the last six years, a team control 40 minutes like we did in the first half."

Ireland dominated the territorial battle and enjoyed 81% possession in a first half in which the hosts scored three tries and spurned several more good opportunities.

Rory Best's early score off a rolling maul set the tone early as Ireland passed up a number of kickable penalties, instead opting to seek the all-important bonus-point at every opportunity.

"The French got knocked back early and it was hard for them to then get back on the front foot," added Schmidt.

"Part of the hardship was that we kept that pressure on, and to keep that on for the full 40 minutes really spoke volumes about the intensity and energy that we brought to our game."

Better on the front foot

Although Ireland responded to their chastening opening round defeat by England with wins over Scotland and Italy, concerns over their performances have remained.

On Sunday, despite conceding two late tries, Ireland produced a commanding display which looked much more familiar to the performances they delivered during 2018.

"We're a really tight-knit bunch and I think we've been as frustrated as anyone with some of the stuff in the first three games," said captain Best.

"I think we just wanted to go out and attack today, whether we had the ball or not.

"We're best whenever we go and attack situations and we've definitely played within ourselves, and it was nice to see us take a big step towards what we expect from each other."

Ireland are now tasked with denying Wales a Grand Slam when the sides meet in Cardiff on Saturday.

If they are to retain the Six Nations, Ireland must not only beat Wales but hope that England fail to defeat Scotland at Twickenham.