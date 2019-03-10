Six Nations 2019: Stuart Hogg aims to prove fitness for Calcutta Cup trip

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Was Hogg fouled before Ireland opener?

Stuart Hogg will be assessed by the Glasgow Warriors medics as he aims to prove his fitness in time to be considered for Scotland's final Six Nations fixture against England.

The full-back, 26, missed the losses to France and Wales after sustaining a shoulder injury against Ireland.

Gregor Townsend's side travel to Twickenham on Saturday, where they last beat England in 1983.

"Currently he's not able to do full training," Townsend said of Hogg.

"He's shown in the past he can recover well and prove to us he's able to play after a break.

"If he's not able to do full training through an assessment from the Glasgow medics then we won't need to bring him here [to the Scotland camp]. If he's made an improvement, we'll look to see where he is through our medics and then in training."

Hogg has been sidelined since his shoulder was damaged by a late tackle from Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony in the second round of matches.

Scotland have endured a poor and injury-hit campaign, losing all three matches since their opening victory over Italy.

Hogg's back-up, Blair Kinghorn, was forced off during Saturday's defeat by Wales with Adam Hastings, predominantly a fly-half, impressing off the bench in the full-back position.

Byron McGuigan - another back-three replacement who had a strong outing - Tommy Seymour, Darcy Graham and Sean Maitland are also nursing knocks.

"Adam was very good at 15 and he would come into consideration in that role after the way he played," Townsend added.

"Byron, I thought, played very well too. He has played for us in really good games in the past. We'll see how he is with his rib injury. Darcy on his first start was outstanding.

"Players come in and grab opportunities and if it means we have to select different players next week, I'm sure they'll do the same."