Six Nations: No time for Joe Schmidt to revel in return to form after France win

Schmidt took charge of his final home Six Nations game as Ireland boss on Sunday

Six years in charge of Ireland and suddenly Joe Schmidt does not have enough time.

Traditionally, a Six Nations victory against France would be a cause for celebration - particularly when it helps to ease the scrutiny around the team's below-par performances.

A third consecutive win over Les Bleus - now six from the last seven - has lifted some of the gloom that had enveloped the team since their opening-round loss to England.

But Schmidt and his players cannot afford to enjoy their timely return to form as they switch focus towards Cardiff and a Grand Slam-seeking Wales.

The six-day turnaround represents a logistical headache for the defending champions but at least they will travel across the Irish Sea feeling as though they have turned a corner.

"We've got the five points, we did what we wanted to do," said flanker Jack Conan, who was introduced mid-way through the first half against France.

"We had a massive wrong to right from the last time we played here when we lost at home to England and in the fashion that we did when we didn't do ourselves justice.

"So it was great to come out today and really show that that was a slip and that we're back and we're going forward."

Jack Conan scored Ireland's third try after replacing Josh van der Flier in the first half

A specialist number eight for Leinster, Conan has had to adjust his game to force his way into Ireland's crowded back-row ranks but he showed his adaptability against France.

A team-high 15 tackles in just 60 minutes as well as 21 metres from eight carries, which included forcing his way past French captain Guilhem Guirado for Ireland's third try, proved that he can operate across the back row but he knows that may not be enough to keep his place in the squad for next week.

"I think we were so much better today than we had been in previous weeks and it's about springboarding forward now, not taking a step backwards to go forward, but be pushing on to be better again," Conan added.

"When you're going over to Wales, you know how passionate their fans and their players are, how much noise and atmosphere that there will be in that stadium - especially if the roof is closed - it's an incredible experience.

"So we know we'll have to manage it. It's probably not going to be too much about focusing on Wales but focusing inwards and making sure we're at our absolute best."

Ireland may be behind Wales and England in the title race but all three sides can emerge as champions from an intriguing final weekend.

In order to win a fourth title under Schmidt, Ireland must first deny Wales a Grand Slam in Cardiff before then hoping Scotland can upset England at Twickenham in the final match of the weekend.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2019: Ireland 26-14 France highlights

Finishing his tenure with another Six Nations title might be asking a lot, but Schmidt is instead focusing on what he can control.

"We just want to finish as best we can in the Six Nations," said the Ireland coach.

"It's less about where Wales are positioned, we know that if we can get a win, we'll go past them on the ladder of the championship at the end of the day but at the same time it is just another game as boring as that sounds.

"In terms of a six-day turnaround, you can't really think too much about championships or anything else, we just need to turn our attention to Wales and we'll do that tomorrow evening when we get back together in camp."

"It's a very, very truncated week for us and very short preparation so it will be a lot less about Wales than it will be about us just trying to get ourselves organised and ready to go."