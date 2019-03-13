Manu Tuilagi: England centre to stay with Leicester Tigers

Manu Tuilagi scored two tries in England's Six Nations win over Italy on Saturday

England centre Manu Tuilagi has rejected a lucrative offer from French club Racing 92 and signed a new deal with Leicester Tigers.

Tuilagi's contract ran out in the summer and he had been to France to discuss terms with Racing.

But the 27-year-old told the Tigers website: "This is a massive club and it means a lot to me and my family.

"I love the club and I want to repay the loyalty they have shown me in my time here."

The length of his new deal with the Premiership side has not been revealed.

Tuilagi has spent all his career with Tigers. He made his debut in 2010, with the first of his 31 England appearances coming the following year.

"I'm very passionate about playing my part in bringing back the success we all expect at such a massive club," he added.

"This was a big decision for me to make but I am very happy to be able to stay here, I have a lot of friends here."

A move to France could have seen his international career halted, with the Rugby Football Union only selecting players who play domestic rugby in England.

Tuilagi returned to the England side in November after a lengthy absence through injury and made his first Six Nations start in six years in the victory over Ireland in Dublin.

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy said: "Manu is a world-class player with a real X-factor about his game and anyone would want him in their team. He's been here a long time, his heart is here and we're all delighted that he wants to stay.

"He is at his physical peak as a player at 27, he is a leader within the squad and we look forward to seeing many more big performances from him in a Tigers shirt."