Six Nations 2019: Pick your Scotland XV to play England
- From the section Scottish Rugby
|Six Nations 2019: England v Scotland
|Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland, plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Scotland have endured a disappointing and injury-hit Six Nations championship, winning just one of their four matches.
They end their campaign with Saturday's Calcutta Cup showdown at Twickenham, where they have not won since 1983, against an England team still in with a chance of claiming the title.
Gregor Townsend remains without the injured Stuart Hogg and the full-back has been joined on the sidelines by Blair Kinghorn and Tommy Seymour this week.
With those three out, should Adam Hastings' impressive cameo against Wales earn him the number 15 jersey? Should fit-again Hamish Watson start in the back-row?
Pick your XV below as Scotland bid to make history.
My Scotland XV
