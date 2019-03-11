Two-year ban for Jed-Forest player Blake Roff after online clenbuterol purchase

Blake Roff in action for Jed-Forest in the 2018 National League final

Jed-Forest player Blake Roff has been banned for two years after being found guilty of possession of clenbuterol.

Roff bought the sympathomimetic amine online in December 2014 while still living and playing rugby in his native New Zealand.

He was identified and issued with the suspension after an investigation from Drug Free Sport New Zealand.

Clenbuterol is banned under World Anti-Doping Regulations, except with a valid therapeutic use exemption.

It is used by sufferers of breathing disorders such as asthma.

Roff registered to play in Scotland in August 2016. His ban is backdated six months to 29 May 2018 to take account of delays in the allegations being heard.

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said: "Scottish Rugby continues to operate a zero-tolerance approach to all use of prohibited substances.

"We are proactively using intelligence led testing and working with other international agencies to find those taking banned substances and remove them from the game.

"There is a comprehensive education programme in place and it is the player's own responsibility to be aware of which substances are prohibited and ensure they compete clean."