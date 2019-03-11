Michael Rhodes: Saracens flanker cited for dangerous play against Bath

Michael Rhodes.
South African Michael Rhodes has been with Saracens since 2015

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes will face an independent disciplinary hearing after being cited for dangerous play in Friday's 18-9 defeat at Bath.

Rhodes is charged with 'making contact with the head of Levi Douglas of Bath in a ruck contrary to Law 9.20(a) - dangerous play in a ruck or maul'.

The incident occurred in the first half of the match between Bath and the defending Premiership champions.

The 31-year-old's hearing will take place in London on Tuesday.

