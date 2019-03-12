Ireland best team in the world, says Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde

Robin McBryde has been a part of Warren Gatland's coaching staff since his appointment as Wales coach in 2007

Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One and S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde believes his side must beat the "best team in the world" to win the Grand Slam on Saturday.

Ireland come to Cardiff ranked second in the world behind New Zealand, with Wales third.

"We are facing arguably the best side in world rugby," said McBryde.

"New Zealand have not played for a while but I would say they [Ireland] are the team to beat at the moment."

Unbeaten Wales are the only team who can win the Grand Slam but Ireland and England can still win the Six Nations title if Warren Gatland's side slip up.

Defending champions Ireland enjoyed a successful 2018 which included a win over the All Blacks in November before losing against England at the start of the Six Nations.

"We have put ourselves in a great position and it's a chance in a lifetime for some of these boys and that is not lost on anybody," said McBryde.

"We have done exceptionally well to put us in this position but it won't mean anything if we don't finish the job on the weekend."

Williams 'moving in the right direction'

McBryde says full-back Liam Williams is "moving in the right direction" in his bid to prove his fitness against Ireland after being replaced in the second half of the 18-11 victory over Scotland.

Gatland said after the match it was a shoulder "stinger" for Williams, who has enjoyed a tremendous tournament after starting four games at full-back and named man of the match against England.

"He is improving," said McBryde.

"His return to training is gradual and there has been no contact and we will gradually increase that to see how he is but everything is moving in the right direction at the moment.

"He is playing so well at the moment. He is solid under the high ball and playing at his best."

Gatland claimed after victory over Scotland that Wales had been "jealous" of Ireland's recent international and provincial achievements and McBryde admitted there will be rivalry.

Wales will receive a three-point bonus if they beat Ireland to clinch the Grand Slam, thus ensuring they will be crowned Six Nations champions

"The players are familiar with each other having been on numerous British and Irish Lions tours together," said McBryde.

"With that familiarity there is a respect for each other and it brings an extra edge.

"It is a lot more personal when you want to beat the guy you know and that will be the case on Saturday.

"There will be lot of personal battles and scores to settle and hopefully we will have some rugby being played as well.

"Both teams are used to playing on the big stage when something is at stake.

"Once you have tasted success you know there is no secret formula to it just a lot of hard work.

"It will be no different on Saturday."

McBryde confirmed a final decision on Thursday will be made whether the Principality Stadium roof will be open or closed, with Ireland having the final call because of Six Nations regulations.