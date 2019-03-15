Premiership Rugby Cup Final: Northampton Saints v Saracens

Teimana Harrison starts for Northampton after returning from injury

Premiership Rugby Cup Final Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Sunday, 17 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Northampton; Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Northampton and Saracens will battle it out for the first domestic silverware of the season in the inaugural Premiership Rugby Cup final.

Saints are on home turf but are up against a Saracens side who have been victorious in their past nine meetings in all competitions.

Teimana Harrison returns from injury at number eight for Northampton.

Saracens have named nine academy graduates in their starting line-up and a further five on the bench.

Mark McCall's side have already beaten Northampton twice in the Premiership this season, scoring 74 points in total.

But Northampton's last trophy came with victory over Saracens in the 2014 Premiership final at Twickenham.

Northampton back row row Lewis Ludlam told BBC Look East:

"The last few seasons at Saints haven't gone the way we would've wanted them to.

"But there's a lot of fresh faces and it's a young squad, so to win a piece of silverware with this group would be absolutely incredible."

Northampton winger Tom Collins told BBC Radio Northampton:

"It's a massive day for us with a sell-out in front of our own crowd, so it doesn't get much bigger than this.

"We don't want to be the ones on the opposite end of the result in a final. There's lots of lads here who've come through the academy together and won silverware before, so we're excited for it.

"We'll go out there, give it our all, play for everything and take the game to Saracens."

Saracens coach Adam Powell:

"These guys have earned the right to play in a final and we can't wait to see them on the weekend.

"It's important for the young players to lead their environment when they're together and this year they've done very well.

"They've really gelled as a unit and there's been a great feeling all the way through the tournament."

Northampton: Furbank; Tuala, Burrell, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Mitchell; Waller (capt), Marshall, Hill, Moon, Ratuniyarawa, Wood, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Fish, Van Wyk, Franks, Craig, Gibson, Reinach, Hutchinson. Collins.

Saracens: Gallagher; Crossdale, Bosch, Morris, Segun; Malins, Whiteley; Barrington, Tolofua, Judge, Kpoku, Day, Clark (capt), Reffell, Earl.

Replacements: Gray, Adams-Hale, Thompson-Stringer, Isiekwe, Vailanu, Taylor, Griffiths, Lewington.

