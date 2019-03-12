Francois Louw: South Africa forward signs new Bath contract

Francois Louw has won 65 international caps for South Africa

South Africa back row Francois Louw has signed a new contract with Bath.

The 33-year-old has made 130 appearances for the Premiership club since joining them from Super Rugby side Stormers in 2011.

"Francois is one of those players that every coach wants in their team," said director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

"He is not only a world-class player, but he brings the leadership qualities which will continue to drive us forward as a team."

Bath have not disclosed the length of Louw's new deal at The Rec.