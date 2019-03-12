What happened the year Scotland last beat England at Twickenham?
|Six Nations 2019: England v Scotland
|Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland, plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
It has been 36 years since Scotland last won the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham.
Gregor Townsend's men head south this weekend looking for their second win of the Six Nations and their first triumph over the Auld Enemy in London since 1983.
Can you remember what else happened that year?