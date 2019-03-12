Sione Kalamafoni: Leicester Tigers forward gets three-game ban

Sione Kalamafoni in action for Leicester
Sione Kalamafoni joined Leicester from Gloucester in the summer of 2017

Leicester Tigers number eight Sione Kalamafoni has been given a three-match suspension after accepting a Rugby Football Union charge of striking.

The 30-year-old was sent off in the 56th minute of Friday's defeat by Sale after hitting Josh Beaumont at a ruck.

Kalamafoni's early guilty plea, his good character and remorse earned him mitigation on the mandatory six-week mid-range entry point for a ban.

The Tonga international is free to play again on Tuesday, 16 April.

He will miss Leicester's Premiership games against Northampton and Exeter at home, and Newcastle away.

