Sione Kalamafoni: Leicester Tigers forward gets three-game ban
Leicester Tigers number eight Sione Kalamafoni has been given a three-match suspension after accepting a Rugby Football Union charge of striking.
The 30-year-old was sent off in the 56th minute of Friday's defeat by Sale after hitting Josh Beaumont at a ruck.
Kalamafoni's early guilty plea, his good character and remorse earned him mitigation on the mandatory six-week mid-range entry point for a ban.
The Tonga international is free to play again on Tuesday, 16 April.
He will miss Leicester's Premiership games against Northampton and Exeter at home, and Newcastle away.