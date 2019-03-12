Bristol Bears: Winger Toby Fricker joins on two-year deal from Ebbw Vale

Toby Fricker
Toby Fricker scored four tries in 21 games for Ebbw Vale this season

Bristol have signed winger Toby Fricker from Welsh Premiership club Ebbw Vale.

The 22-year-old joins the Bears with immediate effect on a two-year contract following a season-ending shoulder injury to Ryan Edwards.

"Toby has earned his opportunity to test himself in a fully professional environment," Bristol Bears head coach Pat Lam said.

Fricker has represented Wales Sevens and Welsh Students and was voted Welsh Premiership Best Newcomer in 2018.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured