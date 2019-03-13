Sam Costelow in for Wales U20s' Triple Crown bid v Ireland

Pencoed-born Sam Costelow is in Leicester's junior ranks

Under-20s Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Venue: Stadiwm Zipword, Colwyn Bay Date: Fri, 15 March Kick-off: 19:05 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C; score updates on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website & app

Sam Costelow comes in at fly-half as Wales make five personnel changes to take on tournament winners Ireland in the under-20s Six Nations on Friday in Colwyn Bay.

Cai Evans moves from 10 to full-back with Ioan Davies going to wing as Wales target a junior Triple Crown.

Max Llewellyn drops to the bench as Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler makes his first tournament start.

Wing Tomi Lewis, prop Rhys Davies and lock Ed Scragg return to start.

Ireland are seeking a junior Grand Slam after winning the 2019 title with a 31-29 win over their French counterparts last weekend.

Gareth Williams' Wales have a Triple Crown and second spot in their sights after wins against Italy, England and Scotland.

Wales' only defeat came against France in the opening round. France and England are also in the hunt for second place.

Wales U20s: Cai Evans (Ospreys); Tomi Lewis (Scarlets), Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (Ospreys), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues); Sam Costelow (Leicester Tigers), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons); Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Dewi Lake (Ospreys, capt), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Blues), Ellis Thomas (Llanelli), Jac Morgan (Aberavon/Scarlets), Iestyn Rees (Scarlets).

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Tom Devine (Dragons), Nick English (Bristol Bears), Jac Price (Scarlets), Ioan Rhys Davies (Cardiff Blues), Dan Babos (Dragons), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets).

