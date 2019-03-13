Michael Rhodes: Saracens flanker given three-week ban after dangerous play charge

Michael Rhodes (right) tackling Bath back row Miles Reid in this month's Premiership meeting

Saracens back row Michael Rhodes will be suspended for three weeks after admitting a dangerous play charge in his side's defeat by Bath this month.

Rhodes, 31, pleaded guilty at an RFU hearing on Tuesday to making contact with the head of Bath lock Levi Douglas in a ruck.

The incident occurred in the first half of Bath's 18-9 Premiership win at The Rec against the defending champions.

South African flanker Rhodes will be free to play again on 2 April.