Women's Six Nations: Ireland's Parsons and Peat handed first starts of tournament

Parsons will start Ireland's final Six Nations game of the year on the wing

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v France Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 17 March Kick-off: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Head coach Adam Griggs has made two changes for Ireland's final Women's Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff.

Beibhinn Parsons replaces Alison Miller on the wing while Lindsay Peat starts at loose-head prop.

A bonus-point win could secure Ireland a third-placed finished if France defeat Italy in the other game to be held on Sunday.

A defeat would see Ireland slip to fifth in the table.

Ulster duo Claire McLaughlin and Kathryn Dane are again named in the starting line-up as Griggs looks for his side to end the tournament on a high note.

Ireland were overpowered by an impressive France last week at Donnybrook, with the visitors running in seven tries to claim a 47-17 win.

It was the second heavy defeat of this season's campaign for the Irish after England inflicted a 44-point loss on them on the opening day of the season.

"Everyone is disappointed with the result against France," Griggs told the IRFU.

"We want to make sure we take control of our performance this weekend and finish on a positive note moving forward.

"While, we feel our results don't reflect the team's progress and performance over the past few weeks, we have been honest with ourselves and know we have to get better at playing at this level."

Ireland: Delany; Considine, Breen, Naoupu, Parsons; Fowley, Dane; Peat, Nic A Bhaird, Reidy, McDermott, Fryday, Griffin, Molloy, McLaughlin.

Replacements: Hooban, Djougang, Feely, McMahon, Caplice, Cronin, Murphy, Sheehan.