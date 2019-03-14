England women v Scotland women: Vicky Fleetwood in for Grand Slam tilt

Fleetwood will win her 69th cap in the match against Scotland

Women's Six Nations: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport Radio 5 Live Sports extra and text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

Flanker Vicky Fleetwood makes her first Women's Six Nations start of the season in the England team to face Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Elsewhere prop Hannah Botterman and second row Poppy Cleall are restored to the starting XV.

Wasps FC Ladies' Amy Cokayne and Gloucester-Hartpury's Natasha Hunt come in at hooker and scrum-half.

England are aiming to complete a Grand Slam after bonus-point victories in their first four games of the campaign.

After beating Italy in front of a record crowd at Exeter's Sandy Park last weekend, Simon Middleton's side will play their final-round match after their men's counterparts have taken on Scotland at Twickenham.

England won 43-8 when the teams last met in the 2018 tournament and Scotland have endured a miserable campaign, losing all four matches so far.

But Middleton has told his team that they are in for a tough afternoon.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England 55-0 Italy

"Scotland will be ultra-competitive this weekend. They're a hard-working side and will be looking to finish their tournament on a high." he said.

"I want to see us perform at a higher level for an extended period against Scotland - if we deliver this then I'm sure we'll get the result that we want."

England: McKenna; Breach, Scarratt, Harrison, Smith; Daley-Mclean, Hunt; Botterman, Cockayne Bern, P Cleall, A Scott, Beckett, Fleetwood, Hunter (c).

Replacements: Davies, Cornborough, S Brown, O'Donnell, Packer, Riley, Burford, E Scott.