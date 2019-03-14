England v Scotland: Joe Cokanasiga out, Henry Slade in for hosts

Slade scored two tries in the opening-round win over Ireland

Six Nations 2019: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT

Joe Cokanasiga has missed out on England's match-day squad to face Scotland in the Six Nations as head coach Eddie Jones makes four changes.

Jack Nowell replaces Cokanasiga on the wing, while there are also recalls for prop Ben Moon, centre Henry Slade and flanker Mark Wilson.

Ben Youngs will become England's most capped scrum-half in his 85th game.

Jones' side will win the championship if they beat Scotland and Grand Slam-chasing Wales lose at home to Ireland.

If Ireland secure a bonus-point victory over Wales and England fail to score four tries in a win over Scotland, the two teams would be level on points at the top of the Six Nations table.

However England's points difference, currently +83 compared to Ireland's +19, would be enough to secure the title, barring an improbable scoreline in Cardiff.

Wales will lift the title if they beat Ireland, with three bonus points awarded for completing a Grand Slam.

Cokanasiga was signed by Bath from relegated London Irish last year

Cokanasiga impressed on his first Six Nations start in last weekend's 57-14 win over Italy, making more metres (107m) and clean breaks (five) than any other player.

However the 21-year-old has been left out of the 23-man squad in favour of Exeter's industrious wing Nowell, who missed the meeting with the Azzurri with a shoulder complaint.

Cokanasiga was part of a heavyweight backline that featured Ben Te'o partnering Manu Tuilagi, however coach Jones has reverted to the playmaking skills of Slade as he attempts to win a third Six Nations title in four years.

"It is the last week of the tournament so it's exciting. It will be a fascinating finish to the Championship with three teams that can win it and we are playing against one of our most traditional foes in Scotland for the Calcutta Cup," said Jones.

"Scotland is a difficult side, they are always at you, they play with a lot of enthusiasm and effort and have got a lot of attacking strings to their bow. Finn Russell is an exceptional player at 10 and they have got some pace on the outside so we are going to have to defend really well against them."

Second row Maro Itoje and scrum-half Dan Robson have already been ruled out of the Calcutta Cup meeting with a knee injury and illness respectively.

More to follow.

England: Daly, Nowell, Slade, Tuilagi, May; Farrell, Youngs; Moon, George, Sinckler, Launchbury, Kruis, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Cole, Shields, Hughes, Spencer, Ford, Te'o