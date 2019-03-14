Women's Six Nations: Wales make two changes for Ireland

Elinor Snowsill did not feature for Wales in the autumn series

Wales have made two changes for their final game of the Women's Six Nations against Ireland on Sunday.

Elinor Snowsill starts at fly-half while flanker Alisha Butchers returns to the back row.

Rowland Phillips' side secured their first victory of the Six Nations with a dramatic late win over Scotland.

"We want to capitalise on the confidence we've gained from the win over Scotland," Phillips said.

"We've shown a huge amount of character throughout this tournament.

"To hold Italy out at the end of that game and to come back from behind to win in Scotland showed remarkable attitude - and skill for such a young side.

"Despite that, I don't feel we have shown how good a side we are and we'd like to do that on Sunday."

Ireland's only win of the Championship also came against Scotland but Phillips insisted Wales would not under estimate their opponents.

"Ireland are in a similar place as us," Phillips added.

"They played well against France last weekend. They have a strong back row and players who can make a difference.

"However, we want to focus on ourselves, show what we can do with the ball and produce a better all-round performance.

"There's a big game in us and hopefully we can showcase that on Sunday."

Wales: Lauren Smyth (Ospreys); Jasmine Joyce (Scarlets), Hannah Jones (Scarlets), Lleucu George (Scarlets), Jess Kavanagh (RGC); Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears), Keira Bevan (Ospreys); Caryl Thomas (Dragons), Carys Phillips (capt, Ospreys), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Gwen Crabb (Ospreys), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Bethan Lewis (Dragons), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Cara Hope (Ospreys), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Alex Callender (Scarlets), Manon Johnes (Cardiff Blues), Ffion Lewis (Scarlets), Robyn Wilkins (Blues), Lisa Neumann (RGC)