Rory Hutchinson: Northampton Saints centre signs new contract

Rory Hutchinson has contributed 26 points for Northampton this season

Northampton Saints centre Rory Hutchinson has signed a new contract with the Premiership side.

The 23-year-old former Scotland Under-20 international has made 28 appearances for the club since his debut in 2015.

He was injured at the beginning of this season but has since scored three tries in eight starts.

"This was a really straightforward decision to make and I'm very excited to be staying," Hutchinson said.

"I'm enjoying my rugby at the moment; obviously I had limited opportunities at the start of the season because of my injury, but I've loved playing in recent weeks."

The length of Hutchinson's deal has not been revealed.