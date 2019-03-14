Six Nations 2019: Warren Gatland tells Eddie Jones to focus on Scotland

Warren Gatland's Wales beat Eddie Jones' England 21-13 in Cardiff last month

Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One and S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has told Eddie Jones to focus on his own job after the England boss claimed Wales were "tiring" in the Six Nations.

Wales, England and Ireland all have a chance to win the championship on Saturday with only Gatland's unbeaten side in contention for the Grand Slam.

Wales play Ireland before England host Scotland, with Gatland advising Jones to focus on his own challenge.

"What the hell is Eddie Jones doing talking about our game?" said Gatland.

"My advice to Eddie is to concentrate on the Scotland match."

Jones is hoping Ireland defeat Wales in Cardiff (14:45 GMT), which would pave the way for England to win the Six Nations if they beat Scotland at Twickenham (17:00).

The England boss said Wales were "tiring" in the tournament, while Ireland were coming to their peak in what he says will be a "close old game".

"If it was me I'd be concentrating on playing Scotland and I've got no real comment on Eddie Jones talking about us," said Gatland.

"If you look at the stats England have made a hell of a lot more tackles than us in this tournament."

Wales will receive a three-point bonus if they beat Ireland to clinch the Grand Slam, thus ensuring they will be crowned Six Nations champions

Gatland believes Wales are fitter than any team in the championship.

"We've worked in the down weeks and we've trained as hard as any team I've seen," he added.

"We've put that training in the bank and there is no way anyone is training as hard as us in this Six Nations.

"We talk about emotion but there are opportunities in life which come around and if you take those moments with both hands you can really build on that momentum."

Gatland, who took charge of his first Wales game in 2008, is aiming to become the first man to coach a side to three Five or Six Nations Grand Slams.

He will leave his post after the World Cup in Japan later this year.

Victory over Ireland would emulate his achievements in 2008 and 2012 and give Wales a first Six Nations title since 2013.

Media playback is not supported on this device Gatland pays tribute to skipper Alun Wyn Jones

Their last defeat was inflicted by Ireland in February 2018 before starting a national record run of 13 straight victories.

Gatland says Wales have a habit of delivering on the big occasion.

"I pride myself on the record I've had in big matches when it's really mattered," he added.

"I even get more of a buzz when people write us off, which has happened on a number of occasions before. It's about building belief and confidence in the players.

"It's important the coaches are positive and we express that confidence and self-belief from us to the players.

"Often with teams you get one which wants it just that little bit more and that's the position we've been in in the past.

"If you want something bad enough and you really believe it can happen, then it often does."